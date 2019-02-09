Linda L. Opeil, 66, Mayfield, died Thursday after a short illness at the Forest City Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family.
|
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Joseph T. and Victoria Ella Kubus Fortuner Jr., she was a graduate of Lakeland High School class of 1971. She was employed as a seamstress at the Gentex Corp. for over 45 years.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart and the Forest City Nursing Center for the compassionate care given to Linda.
Surviving are two sisters, Donna Fortuner, Carbondale; Gloria Cordner, Pleasant Mount; two brothers, Robert Fortuner and Gary Fortuner; a stepbrother, Joseph Fortuner III, Simpson; a stepsister, Roseanne "Bea" Knick, Carbondale; her lifelong companion, Thomas Opeil; and several nieces and nephews, including Jason Fortuner, who was like a son to Linda.
The funeral will be Sunday in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a blessing service at 4 p.m.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2019