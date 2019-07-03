Home

Linda Louise Biberman

Mrs. Linda Louise Biberman, daughter of the late Robert Crowningshield and Marion Hickey, was born Sept. 29, 1954, in Belleville, New Jersey. She attended Catholic and public schools in New Jersey and Scranton, Pennsylvania, and received a Bachelor of Education in counseling from the University of Scranton. She was married for 32 years to Jerry Biberman, professor emeritus of management at the University of Scranton. Following Jerry's retirement from teaching, she lived with Jerry in Las Vegas, Nevada. She passed from this life on Sunday morning, June 30, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas.

Aside from being a mother and stepmother, Linda had a varied working career. Before getting her bachelor's degree, she worked as, among other things, a worker in a lampshade factory, a manager at McDonald's, a time share saleswoman and a certified nurse's aide at the Jewish Home of Scranton. After completing her degree in counseling, she worked as a counselor at the Friendship House and as a counselor in the Family Home Base Unit of the Scranton Counseling Center.

She is survived by her sister, Diane Crowningshield. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Stephanie Rumovitz (and her husband Robert Rumovitz); Kerrie Kolata and Jake Kolata; her two stepchildren, Dorothy Biberman (and her husband Chris Asher) and Elizabeth Biberman (and her wife, Dr. Talitha Forcier); and by her granddaughter, Mia Marie Kolata.

In lieu of memorial services and contributions, Linda requests that any contributions be sent in her name to a .
Published in Scranton Times on July 3, 2019
