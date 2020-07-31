Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Capwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. Capwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda M. Capwell Obituary

Linda M. Capwell of Scranton died Tuesday at home following an illness. Her husband of 41 years is Robert Michael Capwell.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Louise Beresovoy Bochak. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1975. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish.

Linda's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Moses Taylor Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.

Also surviving are daughter, Jessica Capwell and fiancé, Tommy Evans, Throop; son, Corey Capwell, Scranton; granddaughter, Cara Capwell; brothers, Joseph Bochak and wife, Bernadette, Gouldsboro; Stanley Bochak and wife, Beverly, Lake Winola; and William Bochak, Scranton.

She was also preceded in death by sister, Patricia Vail.

Private funeral services will be held for the family in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -