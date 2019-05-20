Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Rose Grande. View Sign Service Information Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-343-6013 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Medico Grande, 70, of Dunmore, died suddenly but peacefully Saturday, May 18, at home. Her husband, best friend and lifelong love for more than 50 years is Tony Grande.



Born in Scranton on June 13, 1948, daughter of the late John "Hinges" and Rose Butler Medico, she was a 1966 graduate of Scranton Technical High School and worked for more than 35 years at Gertrude Hawk Chocolates until her retirement in December.



Linda had such a deep love for her family. She especially loved the holidays and other special occasions when her family gathered around the dinner table. She lived for her husband and children, but more than anything she loved her grandsons. She wanted nothing more than to see them happy and loved spoiling them. Time spent with them at home, traveling or watching them play ball was precious to her. She also enjoyed being a caretaker to her children's pets, as she loved animals.



She will be missed by all, but even though she is no longer with us here on earth, she will live in our hearts forever.



Also surviving are her daughter, Cindy and her husband, Chris Miller, Scranton; her son, Jonathan and his wife, Sara, Dunmore; and her grandsons, Carter Grande, Jacob Grande, Nicholas Grande, Stephen Miller and Matthew Miller.



A service will be held Wednesday morning at 10 at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.



Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Linda to a .



To leave an online condolence, please visit

