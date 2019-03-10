Linda Staikides Gerber, 66, loyal, steadfast, genuine, of Waverly, Pa., Linda left us in a state of shock and mystery, on March 8, 2019. A victim of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, she was recently hospitalized in Philadelphia at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. She was the wife of William "Nevin" Gerber. The couple was married over 40 years.



Linda came into this world to the delight of her parents, George and Norma (Kinter) Staikides, on Aug. 17, 1952, in Punxsutawney, Pa. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School. Linda furthered her education at Davis and Elkins College, W.Va., where she received her Bachelor of Science degree.This is also where Linda and Nevin met and started their lives together.



Linda and Nevin would write their story in Northeastern Pennslyvania. Linda owned and operated The Waverly Deli, and the couple resided nearby in the heart of The Waverly Historic District. They would raise their two beautiful daughters, Lindsay and Devin.The Gerbers would then go on to work side-by-side at Gerber Realty.



Linda enjoyed her life. Reveling in its small joys, she cherished her family, children, home and friends. If you had Linda Gerber for a friend, you had a friend for life. Her gentle smile will be sadly missed.



The Gerbers would like to thank the neurology staff of Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and The American Red Cross.



She is also survived by a brother, James, of Punxsutawney; nieces and nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, March 16, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. A blessing service will be at 3 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, 334 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.



Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019