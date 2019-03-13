Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Services
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Linda Staikides Gerber

Linda Staikides Gerber Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Linda Staikides Gerber, 66, loyal, steadfast, genuine, of Waverly, who left us in a state of shock and mystery on March 8.

A blessing service will be Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m., officiated by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor, Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. The family will receive relatives and friends following the service until to 3 p.m., at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. A blessing service will be at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, 334 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.

For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2019
