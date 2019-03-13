|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Linda Staikides Gerber, 66, loyal, steadfast, genuine, of Waverly, who left us in a state of shock and mystery on March 8.
A blessing service will be Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m., officiated by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor, Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. The family will receive relatives and friends following the service until to 3 p.m., at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. A blessing service will be at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, 334 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2019