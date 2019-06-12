Linda (Zawada) Williams, 68, of South Scranton, passed away June 6 at Geisinger Community Medical Center after being stricken ill at home.



She was born in Scranton on June 17, 1950, daughter of the late John and Ruth Zawada. She attended West Scranton High School.



She was predeceased by her husband, John Roy Williams; her sister, Jeanne Ferrese; and her brother, Jackie Zawada, who died as an infant; and most recently, her beloved dog, Lola. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Shari Maloney-Salvesen, of New Jersey; her son-in-law, Roy Salvesen; and her cherished grandchildren, Justin Roy Patrick and Carly Jean Faith Salvesen, also of New Jersey, who she adored above all; her aunt, Julie Nicholas, of Scranton; several loving nieces and nephews and close friends. Linda's unexpected death will leave a huge void in all their lives.



She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was looking forward to her granddaughter's recent senior prom and upcoming high school graduation and was so excited to see her grandson make his way to medical school. She will be fondly remembered by all her family and friends.



She was a former member of Sacred Hearts Church in South Scranton. In accordance with Linda's wishes, she has been cremated.



Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday June 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul of the Cross Parish in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment immediately following at Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka, where a butterfly release will take place in Linda's memory.



Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. To send online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.

