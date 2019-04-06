Linda Schwing, 72, Wilkes-Barre, died Sunday at Geisinger South Hospice.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Matilda Fabrewicz Zadrusky.
She is survived by two sons, Paul Barke, Colorado; and Brian Schwing, Nanticoke; and a daughter, Denise Fenner and husband, John, Luzerne; six grandchildren, Ryan, Natalynn and Mackenzye Schwing; and Nicole, Rachel and Nathan Fenner; and, also, a brother, Joseph Zadrusky, Scranton.
There will be no calling hours.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements by Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 6, 2019