Linus T. Hoban, 81, of Olyphant died Tuesday at home. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Igoe Hoban.
Born in Peckville, son of the late Joseph and Kathleen White Hoban, Linus was a member of the Rescue and Restore Church, Olyphant. He was a graduate of Jessup High School and served in the United States Army in Okinawa. He worked at Golo Footware in Dunmore and was a crossing guard for the Dunmore School District. Prior to retirement, he was a security guard at Marywood University.
Surviving are a son, Cpl. Mark Hoban; and three daughters, Colleen Brogenski, Kimberly Gavin and Sharon Ulrich; stepsons, William F. Igoe and James H. Igoe; stepdaughter, Donna L. Kapp; grandchildren, Dayton and Brock Hoban, Grant and Brooke Brogenski, Logan Gavin, Alexandra Lynn Igoe, Danielle and Lindsay Rozelle; grandson, Ronnie L. Bourne; sister-in-law, Janet Hoban; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Harold and Joseph; and an infant sister, Kathleen.
The funeral will be Tuesday with a graveside committal service at 2 p.m. in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019