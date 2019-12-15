Home

Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Linus T. Hoban Obituary
Linus T. Hob­an, 81, of Olyphant died Tuesday at home. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Igoe Hoban.

Born in Peckville, son of the late Joseph and Kathleen White Hoban, Linus was a member of the Rescue and Restore Church, Olyphant. He was a graduate of Jessup High School and served in the United States Army in Okinawa. He worked at Golo Footware in Dunmore and was a crossing guard for the Dunmore School District. Prior to retirement, he was a security guard at Marywood University.

Surviving are a son, Cpl. Mark Hoban; and three daughters, Colleen Brogen­ski, Kimberly Gavin and Sharon Ulrich; stepsons, William F. Igoe and James H. Igoe; stepdaughter, Donna L. Kapp; grandchildren, Dayton and Brock Hoban, Grant and Brooke Brogenski, Logan Gavin, Alexandra Lynn Igoe, Danielle and Lindsay Roz­elle; grandson, Ronnie L. Bourne; sister-in-law, Janet Hoban; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Harold and Joseph; and an infant sister, Kathleen.

The funeral will be Tuesday with a graveside committal service at 2 p.m. in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019
