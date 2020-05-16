Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Fanucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa H. Fanucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa H. Fanucci Obituary
Lisa H. Fanucci, 65, Jessup, died Wednesday morning at home with her husband by her side. She was married to Eugene J. Fanucci for 45 years.

Born in Cambridge, Md., she was the daughter of the late John and Jean Rennie Hanson and was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md. She and her husband lived in Ocean City, Md., for a few years before they moved to Jessup where she resided most of her life. An avid Yankees fan, Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family, sitting on her front porch during the summer months, and tending to her houseplants and flowers.

Also surviving are a daughter, Leigh Smith and husband, Tom, Reno, Nev.; a son, Mark Fanucci, Clarks Summit; three grandchildren, Dylan and Domenica Smith, and Giavanna Fanucci; a sister, Terry Wright and husband, Hubert, and a brother, John Hanson and wife, Kathy, both of Cambridge, Md.; a sister-in-law, Marlene Pratico and husband, Tom, Archbald; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Brian J. Fanucci; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam and Mamie Martarano Fanucci. Arrangements by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup. To leave an online condolence, visit www.albinifh.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -