Lisa H. Fanucci, 65, Jessup, died Wednesday morning at home with her husband by her side. She was married to Eugene J. Fanucci for 45 years.
Born in Cambridge, Md., she was the daughter of the late John and Jean Rennie Hanson and was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md. She and her husband lived in Ocean City, Md., for a few years before they moved to Jessup where she resided most of her life. An avid Yankees fan, Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family, sitting on her front porch during the summer months, and tending to her houseplants and flowers.
Also surviving are a daughter, Leigh Smith and husband, Tom, Reno, Nev.; a son, Mark Fanucci, Clarks Summit; three grandchildren, Dylan and Domenica Smith, and Giavanna Fanucci; a sister, Terry Wright and husband, Hubert, and a brother, John Hanson and wife, Kathy, both of Cambridge, Md.; a sister-in-law, Marlene Pratico and husband, Tom, Archbald; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Brian J. Fanucci; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam and Mamie Martarano Fanucci. Arrangements by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup. To leave an online condolence, visit www.albinifh.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020