Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Cemetery
Moscow, PA
View Map
Lisa Phelps Hebo

Lisa Phelps Hebo Obituary
Lisa Hebo, 79, a resident of Gouldsboro, Pa., and formerly New York City, died Dec. 27 at Allied Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton, Pa.

Lisa was a lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, a former PanAm agent and independent travel agent. Her love of travel took her across the globe, including Machu Picchu.

She was founder and past president of the Thomas Aquinas Chapter of the Third Order of Dominicans, and a lay Dominican for 55 years. She served as lay Eucharistic minister both at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow, Pa., and at the Roman Catholic Church of St. Rita, Gouldsboro, where she had also served on the Liturgy Council and the Parish Council.

A devoted daughter, Lisa Hebo was preceded in death by her parents, actress Eleanor Phelps, and Danish scientist Halfdan Hebo.

Surviving are her Hilgartner, DuPuy, Holl, Phelps and Barnett cousins.

Interment of ashes to be at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, Pa., on Feb. 28, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2020
