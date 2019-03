Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Sakoutis. View Sign

Lisa Sakoutis, 66, of Lords Valley, Pa., passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Pocono Medical Center, Stroudsburg, Pa. She was a retired art teacher for Delaware Valley Middle School, Milford, Pa.



The daughter of the late Charles and Eva (Cabelly) Posegate, she was born June 7, 1952, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She was married to Rocco Doto.



Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Zoe Sakoutis, Jolise Castone; two sons, Ian Sakoutis, Douglas Sakoutis; three brothers, Jack Hardie, Charles Posegate, Doug Posegate; and six grandchildren.



She was also predeceased by her sister, Suzanne Tabachnick.



Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa., on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Milford United Methodist Church, Milford, Pa., on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Maple Lake United Methodist Church Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp., Pa., at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations in Lisa's memory may be made to My Father's House of Worship, 1791 Route 6, Hawley, PA; 570-559-742.



Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa.



