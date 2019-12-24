|
Lois A. Lyons, 89, a resident of South Scranton, passed away peacefully at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore on Dec. 22. She was a strong woman whose greatest pleasure was spending time with her family.
Lois is survived by her children: Timothy and his wife, Marianne, Clarks Summit; Lynn Ann and her husband, John Pirrello, Pittsburgh; James Lyons and Jennifer Mosier, Scranton; and Thomas Lyons and Nancy McAndrew, South Abington Twp.; and her grandson, Thomas Pirrello, Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; and her parents, Sally and Michael Paciorka.
Lois loved her neighborhood, where everyone looked out for each other. The family would like to thank her wonderful neighbors, Geri and Jim Garvey, Rich Notz and especially Ruth and Ralph Lancia for their years of friendship. The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care and compassion provided to Lois.
In accordance with Lois' wishes, funeral services will be private arrangements by Corey Brian Strauch Services, 602 Birch St., Scranton, Pa 18505. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 24, 2019