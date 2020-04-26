Home

Lois A. Newborg

Lois A. Newborg Obituary
Lois A. Newborg, 82, of Scranton, died Tuesday morning at Dunmore Health Care Center.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Goodie Sawyer and the late Edward Goodie. She was employed as a nurse for many years at Yonkers General Hospital and switched to private duty nursing when she moved to New Jersey. She was a member of St. Eulalia Parish, Elmhurst.

She enjoyed traveling to see many friends and her adopted family that knew her as "Ma." She enjoyed ceramics and bingo, and anything that had to do with her grandson, Walter. There were so many people who touched her life and who were important to her.

Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia Zarzycki and her husband, Walter, Moscow; two sons, John Newborg and his wife, Roxy, North Carolina, and Robert Newborg, Poland; grandchildren, Walter Zarzychi Jr., and Kevin and Robert Newborg Jr.; and a very special niece and nephew, Holly Masito and Christopher Luddy, both of New Jersey.

Due to recent circumstances, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.

To share a memory or to express your condolences, visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020
