Lois A. song, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. Born in Scranton, Lois was the daughter of Jacob and Anna Breunig song. She lived her entire life in the East Mountain section of the city.
Lois began working at the PP&L Electric Co., prior to graduating from Scranton Technical High School. After her graduation, she continued working for the electric company, until her retirement 43 years later. She frequently liked to comment that she was "never, ever late for work."
A 25-year cancer survivor, Lois never let anything divert her from living her life to the fullest. In her personal time, she enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life. Lois was an artist who loved capturing the beauty of Northeast Pennsylvania on canvas. She loved the beauty of the region and found inspiration for her work as she traveled the countryside. Many of her paintings were on exhibit in area art galleries. Lois also loved dogs, particularly Dobermans and miniature pinschers. One of her min-pins, Riva Diva, won first place in a dog show for which Lois was extremely proud. Her other hobbies included ice skating, golfing, ballroom dancing, playing the organ, listening to classical music, choir singing, boating and fishing, particularly fly fishing. She enjoyed fly fishing so much that she eventually learned to tie her own flies.
Strong in her Roman Catholic faith, Lois was a member of St. John Neumann Parish, Scranton. Rooted in her deep love for Jesus, Lois created several paintings and sculptures of Him. Because of her devotion to Jesus, Lois' family and friends took great comfort that she passed into eternity on the Catholic feast of Ascension Thursday.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elverna Wilson.
She is survived by her cousins, Saundra Horvic, Scranton; Dr. Margaret Breznay and her husband, Christopher, Pittston, and their children, Anna Rose and Margaret Lin Breznay.
Lois' family would like to thank the nurses, staff and management of Scranton Health Care Center for all of the care and attention they provided to Lois, particularly their interest in keeping her artistic abilities active during her five-year stay. Art was one of the most important joys of her life.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Catholic committal service will be held at the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, Elmhurst, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the local no-kill animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 25, 2020