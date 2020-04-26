|
Lois Ann (Gavin) McGowan, 90, of Clarks Summit, died unexpectedly on Thursday at home. She was the wife of the late James Patrick McGowan, who died on Jan. 7, 1997. The couple was married since Aug. 24, 1957.
Born Oct. 10, 1929, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose (O'Donnell) Gavin.
Lois was a 1947 graduate of St. Ann's High School and furthered her education at Lackawanna Business School. She worked for the NET Credit Union for over 25 years as a loan officer. Lois was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Snows Parish and was an adorer of Padre Pio at Our Lady of the Abingtons. She regularly attended morning Mass at Church of St. Gregory and will miss her morning Mass (coffee Wednesday) friends. Lois was a member of the Ladies of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. She loved reading and attending bingo in her Linden Crest apartment building with her sister-in-law, Carm. Each day, Lois enjoyed walking her daily laps around the parking lot of the building.
Lois was truly the matriarch of her family and was seen as such by her family as well as her late husband's. She was adored by her nieces and nephews and strove to keep in touch with each and every one of them as the years passed. She was a surrogate mother to so many, often being referred to as "Nana" and "Mother Lo." There are no words to describe the impact she made in so many people's lives and how much she will be missed.
Surviving are two sons, James McGowan (Peggy) of Factoryville and Robert McGowan (Dawn) of Scranton; five daughters, Missey Bower (Dane) of Factoryville, Mary Scott (Reese) of Nicholson, Ann Hallinan (Gene) of Clarks Summit, Lois Vidra (Joseph) of Archbald and Nora Hinkley (Richard Suraci) of Clarks Summit; grandchildren, Katie Lane, Dane Bower, John Bower, Andrew Bower, Cody Scott, Reese Scott, Dr. Erin Miller, Ryan Miller, Bridget Miller, Patricia Munson, Danielle Macheska, Maura McGowan, Lauren Hinkley and Eric Hinkley; four stepgrandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Thomas, Gerald J. and John Gavin; sisters, Jane Reilly, Rose Connor and Mary Ryan; and grandson, Kennard J. Scott.
A graveside service will be private at the convenience of the family at Clarks Green Cemetery to be celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera, with an interment to follow immediately after. For those family members attending, please maintain the recommended social distance of six feet and wear a mask to protect those with immunocompromised family members at home. If you feel ill, have a cough or fever, we ask that you do not attend. A memorial Mass will be announced and held at a later date for all to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarks Summit Volunteer Fire Co. # 1 Inc., Clarks Summit Fire Co., 301 Stone Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Lois' care has been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020