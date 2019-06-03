Lois Conaboy Gallagher, 84, of the Nativity section of Scranton, died May 22 after an extended illness. Her husband of 38 years, Joseph P. Gallagher, preceded her in death in 1994.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Mary Roche Conaboy, she was a member of St. John Neumann Parish. Lois graduated as valedictorian of her 1952 class at South Catholic High School and attended classes at Lackawanna College.



Upon graduation, Lois worked at Bell Telephone and then while raising her family, worked as fiscal manager for Community Intervention Center. She was an avid reader who enjoyed her daily walks. Upon retirement, Lois traveled and spent time with her children and many grandchildren.



Surviving are a son, Timothy and wife, Stacy, West Lawn; three daughters, Mary Ellen Monacelli, Scranton; Kathleen Gizzi and husband, Joseph, Alpharetta, Ga.; and Colleen McAndrew and husband, Robert, Scranton; 11 grandchildren, Ryan Gallagher (Caroline), Dr. Keith Gallagher, Kristina Runyeon, Erika Monacelli, Mark Monacelli, Mikella Monacelli, Shane Gizzi, Hannah Gizzi, Ethan Gizzi, Aidan McAndrew and Colin McAndrew; two great-granchildren, Quinn Gallagher and Willa Rose Gallagher; a son-in-law, Mark Monacelli; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Gallagher; her longtime companion, Carl Carlsen; sister-in-law, Kathleen Gavigan and husband, Dennis; and brother-in-law, Jack Gallagher and wife, Mary.



She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Monacelli; and three sisters, Rita May, Joan Wallace and Judy Smar.



In accordance with her wishes she has been cremated. The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., followed by interment of cremated remains at Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m., at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. The family requests that those attending the funeral on Thursday please proceed directly to the church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either of the following charities: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 or , 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 (wish.org).



To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary