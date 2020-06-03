|
Lois E. Behlke, a lifetime resident of Scranton, died Tuesday morning at Dunmore Healthcare Center. Her husband, Robert R. Behlke, died in 1996. The couple had been married 49 years.
Born Feb. 10, 1928, in Scranton, daughter of the late Louis E. and Elizabeth C. Youngblood Armbruster, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and in her younger years was an art instructor at ICS. She was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church.
She was gifted in needle point, enjoyed sewing, quilting and making character dolls. She made many treasured items for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Dunmore Healthcare Center for their compassionate care. A special thank you to Maria, Martha and Diana.
Surviving are daughters, Sally Farris and her husband, John, Dunmore; and Betsy Sporer and her husband, Michael, Scranton; grandchildren, John Farris and his wife, Amy; Christopher Farris and his wife, Jess; Holly Timlin and her husband, Michael; Robert Sporer and his partner, Carla Mendygral; and Michael Sporer; great-grandchildren, Emma, Erin and Christopher Farris, Harrison, Lucy and Charlie Timlin, and Jordan Stefanski; a brother, Louis Armbruster and his wife, Kay; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Armbruster; and her best friend, Jeanne Brown.
Private graveside services will be held in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston & James Funeral Home, Scranton, and under the care and direction of Robert C. Jones, funeral director.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020