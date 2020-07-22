Home

Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
Lois E. Burkhart Obituary

Lois E. Burkhart, 94, of Scott Twp. died Tuesday at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Richard Burkhart Sr., who died in 2016.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Eugene and Lucinda Canterbury Engles, she was a member of the Montdale United Methodist Church and a graduate of Greenfield High School. She was famous for her baked goods and her fondness of animals, especially beagles. She had a great affection for people and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and had a great love for Jesus.

The family would like to thank Carbondale Nursing Home and staff for the compassion and care that was given to Lois.

Surviving are three sons, Richard and wife, Beverly; Darrell and wife, Phyllis; and Barry, all of Scott Twp.; grandchildren, Amy Youshock, Kelly Burkhart, Justin Burkhart; Jessica Wisnewski and husband, Alan; Jeremy Burkhart and Jonathan Burkhart; great-grandchildren, Marcus Youshock, Kaiden Hedrick, Justin and Lauren Burkhart; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Richard Burkhart; three brothers, William, Eugene and Robert Engles; and four sisters, Rose Maas, Mildred Griffiths, Ann Yashuck and Gertrude Black.

Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville.

Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing directives are in place and attendees must wear a mask. At the funeral home, those present should expect to wait to enter the building until notified and express their condolences in a timely manner to be considerate of others.


