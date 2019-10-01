|
Lois E. (Thompson) Ehrgood-Schwalje, 90, of Basking Ridge, N.J., formerly of Dunmore, Pa., died Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Fellowship Senior Living in Basking Ridge. She was the widow of Joseph L. Schwalje, who passed away June 28, 2014.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Henry C. and Edna Leona (Zech) Thompson. Lois graduated from Scranton Technical High School and, before retiring in 2006, was the office manager for Dr. Donato Mecca, a well respected ophthalmologist in Scranton, whom Lois enjoyed working for.
Lois was an active member at Elm Park United Methodist Church in Scranton, where she served as a receptionist and was the past president of Methodist Wesleyan Circle. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association and Mecca Causin Club.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Susan Ehrgood, of Arkadelphia, Ark.; and Debra Ehrgood-Butler and Craig Butler, of Point Pleasant, N.J.; her sons, Robert Ehrgood Jr. and Marie, of Moscow; Jae Ehrgood, of Binghamton, N.Y.; Gregg Ehrgood and Beth, of Madison Twp.; and Brian L. Ehrgood and Cindy Marie, of Hamlin; her stepchildren, Jim and wife, Karen Schwalje, of Hillsboro, N.J.; Peter and wife, Katherine Schwalje, of Edison, N.J.; Paula and husband, William Edton, of Somerset, N.J.; and Jeffery Schwalje; her nine grandchildren, nine stepgrandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Ott.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp. Interment and committal prayers will be private in Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Daleville United Methodist Church, 423 Dorantown Road, Moscow, PA 18444. To share your fondest memories of Lois, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 1, 2019