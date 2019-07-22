Lois H. Brown, Lake Ariel, died early Saturday morning in the Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center after an illness. She was the widow of Derwin Brown, who died in 2016.



Born in 1927, in Lake Ariel, the daughter of the late Leslie Allan and Alice Bidwell Hafler, she was educated in the Lake Consolidated School. Lois was a dedicated member of the Lake Ariel United Methodist Church and many of its organizations. Before retirement, she had been employed as a court reporter for Wayne County Judges Rutherford, Conway and Hamill. She was a member of the Lake Ariel Fire Company Auxiliary and was a past matron and life-member of the Harriet Green Chapter 198 Order of the Eastern Star.



She is survived by her extended family, Linda Malakin and her husband, Theodore Jr.; Bridget Delemarre and her husband, Ed, and their daughter, Morgan; and Ted Malakin and his companion, Jess Repa; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Wayne Brown, who died in 1972; and her brother, Glenn Hafler.



Services will be Thursday morning in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, at 11 a.m., with members of the Order of the Eastern Star officiating their funeral service, immediately followed by the Rev. Wendy D'Agostino officiating the religious portion of the funeral service. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Friends may call Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Ariel United Methodist Church, 110 Maple Ave., Lake Ariel, PA 18436; or to the Harriet Green Chapter, 198 OES c/o Laura Fryzel, 625 Sterling Road, Sterling, PA 18436.



For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 22, 2019