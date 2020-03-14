|
Lois Hein, 89, of West Scranton, died Friday at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. Lois was the wife of John Hein, who preceded her in death in 2007, and with whom she is now reunited.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Thelma Davis Engel. She attended Scranton public schools and worked at Sprague and Henwood until the birth of her twin sons.
She is survived by her sons, Doug and wife, Patty, Scranton; and David and wife, MaraBeth, South Whitehall Twp.; three granddaughters, Abbey and Kelsey, Scranton; and Amanda, South Whitehall Twp.; and a niece, Kim Sterzin, Fairport, N.Y.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Clarence.
The funeral will be Monday with services at 7 p.m. at Vanston & James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Loomer, pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Interment will be private.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Donations may be made in Lois' memory to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Robert C. Jones, funeral director.
