Services have been changed for Lois Hein, 89, of West Scranton, who died Friday at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton.
Due to public health concerns, funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Lois was the wife of John Hein, who died in 2007, and with whom she is now reunited.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Thelma Davis Engel. She attended Scranton public schools and worked at Sprague and Henwood until the birth of her twin sons.
She is survived by her sons, Doug and wife, Patty, Scranton; and David and wife, MaraBeth, South Whitehall Twp.; three granddaughters, Abbey and Kelsey, Scranton; and Amanda, South Whitehall Twp.; a sister-in-law, Lois Engel, of Endicott, N.Y; and a niece, Kim Sterzin, Fairport, N.Y.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Clarence.
Donations may be made in Lois' memory to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020