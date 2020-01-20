|
|
Lois J. Dombrosky, 88, a lifelong resident of Carbondale, died Saturday at home. She was the wife of Joseph A. Dombrosky, who died Jan. 24, 2008. They were married 59 years.
Born Aug. 28, 1931, in Carbondale, daughter of the late Willis and Lucy Veril Stevens, Lois worked numerous odd jobs over the years, including the local garment industry, but she devoted her life to raising her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, crafts, shopping, watching soap operas and Hallmark movies. She was also an avid Game Show Network fan, enjoyed country music, cutting her lawn (always with a push mower) and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
She was known as Mema to everyone and all were welcome into her home. She loved spending time with her family on her favorite holiday: Christmas.
She is survived by six children, Mark Dombrosky, Carbondale; Lucille Lynady, Las Vegas; Patricia Coyle and life partner, Robert Blake, Carbondale; Mary Bennett and husband, Lynn, Clifford; Margaret Colosimo and husband, Richard, Carbondale; and Kim Marie Kilmer and husband, David, Clifford; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Clara Burke, Carbondale; caretaker and friend, Tammy Schmidt (AKA Nurse Ratchet), Forest City; two sisters-in-law, Karen Dombrosky, Carbondale; and Lynda Wargo, Johnson City, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Stevens; and two sisters, Louise Jones and Mary Mizianty.
The funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, officiated by the Rev. Bonnie Resseguie. Interment, Clifford Valley Cemetery, Clifford.
Viewing hours will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Lois' family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Lois' name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 20, 2020