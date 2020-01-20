Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-3640
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Dombrosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois J. Dombrosky


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois J. Dombrosky Obituary
Lois J. Dombrosky, 88, a lifelong resident of Carbondale, died Saturday at home. She was the wife of Joseph A. Dombrosky, who died Jan. 24, 2008. They were married 59 years.

Born Aug. 28, 1931, in Carbondale, daughter of the late Willis and Lucy Veril Stevens, Lois worked numerous odd jobs over the years, including the local garment industry, but she devoted her life to raising her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, crafts, shopping, watching soap operas and Hallmark movies. She was also an avid Game Show Network fan, enjoyed country music, cutting her lawn (always with a push mower) and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She was known as Mema to everyone and all were welcome into her home. She loved spending time with her family on her favorite holiday: Christmas.

She is survived by six children, Mark Dombrosky, Carbondale; Lucille Lynady, Las Vegas; Patricia Coyle and life partner, Robert Blake, Carbondale; Mary Bennett and husband, Lynn, Clifford; Margaret Colosimo and husband, Richard, Carbondale; and Kim Marie Kilmer and husband, David, Clifford; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Clara Burke, Carbondale; caretaker and friend, Tammy Schmidt (AKA Nurse Ratchet), Forest City; two sisters-in-law, Karen Dombrosky, Carbondale; and Lynda Wargo, Johnson City, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Stevens; and two sisters, Louise Jones and Mary Mizianty.

The funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, officiated by the Rev. Bonnie Resseguie. Interment, Clifford Valley Cemetery, Clifford.

Viewing hours will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Lois' family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Lois' name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -