Lois J. Hummel, 92, formerly of Dunmore, passed away Aug. 28 at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, where she had been a resident for the past six years.
She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Esther Peck Fenner, and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, who passed away in 2005. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Alta Guth.
Surviving are three daughters, Carol Yarima and husband, Walter, of Clarks Summit; Linda Scarpati, of Pepperell, Mass.; and Lois Legg and husband, Marc, of Tunkhannock. She also has four grandchildren, Lisa Bombar, Lindsay Yanes, Candice Heinemann and Brianne Legg; along with four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was a 1944 graduate of West Scranton High School and a 1947 graduate of the Scranton State General Hospital School of Nursing. She was also a member of the State Hospital Cadet Nurse Corps. She was a stay at home Mom and was very active in St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the Lutheran Church Women. She taught Sunday school for many years. Lois was always on hand to help those in need and assisted many family members in their times of crisis throughout the years. Friends would always be around to play a game of cards of other board games with her and Bob. She was an avid pet lover and cherished many dogs and cats throughout her life.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The family would especially like to thank the great staff at the Merli Center who showered her with love and great compassion during her stay there. We feel very fortunate that her last years were spent in such a caring environment. We also want to thank the people who worked with her during her last few weeks from Allied Hospice. Your care and guidance helped us along the way. In addition, we would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Terrace where she spent the beginning years of her illness.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Allied Hospice, Oakwood Terrace or a . There will be a private memorial service for the family at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 30, 2019