Lois J. (Merkel) Walsh, 83, of Scranton, and formerly of Old Forge, passed on to eternal life Wednesday evening at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scranton after a courageous battle with dementia.



Born in Scranton, on Aug. 22, 1935, and daughter of her late beloved mother, Jeanette Merkel, Lois was a graduate of the former St. Patrick's High School.



She is survived by her daughter, Bev Stuart and husband, Dean, of Old Forge; her sons, James A. Walsh, of Spring Brook Twp.; and William Walsh Sr. and wife, Margaret, of Covington Twp.; her brother, James C. Merkel, of Scranton; four grandchildren, Matthew and Cory Stuart; and William, Jr. and Joseph John (J.J.) Walsh; four great-grandchildren, Oliver and Mason Stuart; Liam and Joseph (Seph) Walsh; niece and godchild, Wendy Merkel, of Scranton; and cousins.



A grandson, Jason Walsh, also preceded her in death.



Lois' daughter, Bev, wishes to extend her appreciation of the unconditional loving care provided by the employees and nursing staff of Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



A Mass of Christian Burial by the Rev. John Ruth is scheduled to be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St. in West Scranton. Burial will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lois' name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.



Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary