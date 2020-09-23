Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Lois Gwozdz
Lois K. Gwozdz

Lois K. Gwozdz Obituary

Lois K. Gwozdz of Clarks Summit died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, amongst her family, after a long and meaningful life well lived. Lois was the wife and partner for 62 years of the late Joseph W. Gwozdz.

Lois was born on July 16, 1930, in Pittsburgh, to the late Joseph and Matilda Kline. Lois succeeded in her heartfelt desire to create a loving family, impart us all with an inherent sense of good, and enhance the lives of her children, as well as those of her grand- and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and neighbors, golfing and playing bridge at the Scranton Canoe Club, travel, reading, crossword puzzles and experiencing all that life had to offer. She was a life-loving person who was always there for her family, friends or just those who crossed her path. She was strong, but gentle and kind and sometimes a little bit sassy. However, Lois never failed to make an impression on those she met.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Gwozdz, Telford; and Garry Gwozdz and his wife, Karen, Jim Thorpe; daughter, Barbara Webber and her husband, Thomas, Winchester, Va.; a sister-in-law, Florence Braun, Pittsburgh; several cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. Lois' legacy includes nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Lois' family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers of both Geisinger CMC PCU and St. Luke's Hospice care. We would also like to thank all of those who kept Lois in their thoughts through this last chapter of her life on this earth, though she will always live on in our hearts.

Lois will be interred with her beloved husband Joe at a time of her family's choosing in Pittsburgh where, although she spent more than 50 years in NEPA, in her heart she always considered Pittsburgh to be "Home." Donations in Lois' memory can be made to Ridge Crest Children's Home, Sellersville, PA (where her grandson Zachary was lovingly taken care of for many years) by going to Lifepath.org (please specify your donation to go to Ridge Crest) or the .

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


