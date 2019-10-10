|
Lois Kamosky, 88, of Throop, died Tuesday at the Green Ridge Healthcare Center. She was the daughter of the late Frank Repchick and Bessie Steinecke Repchick. She was also preceded in death by husband, Joseph G. Kamosky Sr.; and brothers, Clarence Repchick and George S. Repchick.
She was retired from Kings Department Store as a manager for the record department. She was a member of the Women's Society of the Throop United Methodist Church. Lois loved trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas.
Lois is survived by her children, Joseph (Jerry) Kamosky, of Equinunk; and daughter, Kim Kamosky, of East Berlin, Pa.; grandchildren, Joseph G. Kamosky III, Katie (James) Colosimo and Megan (Timothy) Franzone; great-grandchildren, Addison Colosimo, Joseph L. Kamosky and Charlotte Franzone. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothea Holloway, of Honesdale.
Friends may call Friday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at the Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends and family attending the funeral service are asked to go directly to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Throop United Methodist Church.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 10, 2019