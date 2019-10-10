Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Kamosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Kamosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Kamosky Obituary
Lois Kamosky, 88, of Throop, died Tuesday at the Green Ridge Healthcare Center. She was the daughter of the late Frank Repchick and Bessie Steinecke Repchick. She was also preceded in death by husband, Joseph G. Kamosky Sr.; and brothers, Clarence Repchick and George S. Repchick.

She was retired from Kings Department Store as a manager for the record department. She was a member of the Women's Society of the Throop United Methodist Church. Lois loved trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas.

Lois is survived by her children, Joseph (Jerry) Kamosky, of Equinunk; and daughter, Kim Kamosky, of East Berlin, Pa.; grandchildren, Joseph G. Kamosky III, Katie (James) Colosimo and Megan (Timothy) Franzone; great-grandchildren, Addison Colosimo, Joseph L. Kamosky and Charlotte Franzone. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothea Holloway, of Honesdale.

Friends may call Friday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at the Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.

Friends and family attending the funeral service are asked to go directly to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Throop United Methodist Church.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now