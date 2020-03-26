|
Lois M. Smith, 94, formerly of Elmhurst Twp., ended her worldly life at Elmcroft Memory Care in Peckville on Sunday evening. She was the widow of George C. Smith, who died Aug. 25, 2005.
Born Aug. 31, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Eleanor (Kizer) Polcha. After graduation from Scranton Technical High School, Lois became a certified cosmetologist, but after marriage she dedicated herself with her husband to raising their family with love, faith and a sense of service to others.
For many years, Lois worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired as postmaster of the Elmhurst office. Lois was a charter member of the Elmhurst-Roaring Brook Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and was a devoted member of St. Eulalia's Parish.
Many children and adults will always remember her as simply being the best neighbor they had.
Lois was often referred to as the "Clam Chowder Queen" since she made all the chowder for the annual fireman's picnic near her home. When the task became too much for her, she found it difficult to hand over the recipe and supervised the process for a few years to make sure the workers prepared it to her standards.
The family would like to thank the kind and loving staff at Elmcroft for the three years of care they provided, and also VNA Hospice for their exceptional end of life care.
Surviving are her children, Gayle Padfield and husband, Richard, of Jefferson Twp.; Wayne Smith and wife, Kathleen (Sears) Smith, of Elmhurst Twp.; and Eleanor Kish, of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Tara Padfield, Pamela and Daryck Throop, Aimee and Philip Strubinger, Cory and Annaliza Smith, Mark and Erin Smith, Meghan Smith, and Laura and Tony Potteiger; Lois loved and enjoyed her 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons, many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her husband, Lois was preceded in death by her brother, Addison Polcha and wife, Agnes; her sister, Fern Jones and husband, George; and great-grandson, Clay Durham. She was the last of her family's senior generation.
A private memorial Mass will be celebrated.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elmhurst-Roaring Brook Vol. Fire Department, 246 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp., PA 18444; or VNA Hospice & Home Health of Lackawanna County, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, Pa. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website and facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020