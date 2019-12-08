|
Lois P. McDonald, 87, of Claverack Road, Wysox, Pa., passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Dec. 3, surrounded by her loving family and her beloved Honeybear.
Lois was born on May 8, 1932. to Harry R. and Cathryn Tiffany Pethick in Scranton, Pa. She was the youngest, and only daughter, of three children. Lois graduated from Clarks Summit High School in 1950. It was there that she met her husband, Edward W. McDonald Sr. They were married on June 20, 1953, and shared 51 years together before Ed's passing in August 2004. Lois was a dedicated wife, mother, Grammy, aunt and Ed's sole caregiver after he lost his eyesight. She always spoke of her lifelong dream of having a family of six children. A dream she fulfilled and excelled with. Lois was actively involved in her children's lives as Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout cookie chairwoman. Her voice could also be heard at Little League games and many other events cheering on her children and grandchildren. Her home was always open and often filled with the sounds of family and friends enjoying a good meal. She was happiest cooking for a crowd and enjoying all the never-ending stories shared at these gatherings. She always said she just didn't know how to cook for only two people. Lois was a true patriot and was exceedingly proud of her family's military service. After raising her family, she joined her husband and worked for 25 years in the family pharmacy businesses.
In 1978, Lois and Ed bought their first of three motor homes and they were off! They were blessed to travel the entire contiguous United States with their dear friends, Bernie and Pat VanDeWeert. They also traveled abroad, visiting Germany twice; once when their son, Ed Jr., was stationed there and again when daughter, Helen, was there. They also enjoyed traveling through Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Holland. She traveled by cruise to Alaska with daughter, Lois, and to Bermuda with daughters, Terry and Helen.
Lois loved college and pro football. She was a reluctant Penn State fan, due to family pressure, but she really rooted for Nebraska and Alabama. She was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan and rarely missed watching a game. She enjoyed bingo and slot machines, and was quite successful at both. Lois also loved her many dogs over the years but none more than her precious Honeybear. Most of all, Lois loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; almost 50 in total.
Lois is survived by her brother, Dick Pethick, and Mary; her children, Mike McDonald and Maureen, Ed Jr. and Pam McDonald, Terry and Ken Fritchman, Patty Sturzen, and Helen and Lindsay Chamberlain; her adored grandchildren, Cathy, Heather, Mike, Lindsey, Shannon, Erin and Justin, Makenzie and Trent, Julie and Miranda, Erika and Mike, Ed III and Christine, Chris, Matt and Audra, Michele and Dan, Melinda, Dan Jr. and Jeannie, Jeff and Julie, Ashley, Scotty, Kelly and Casey, and Ashley; 20 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ed Sr.; her daughter, Lois; her brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Amy Pethick; sisters-in-law, Harriet Pethick, Helen Grahamer and Betty Whalen; brother-in-law, Bill McDonald; nephew, Jim Pethick; and son-in-law, Dan Sturzen Sr.
Lois was fortunate to be cared for in her own home, with her Honeybear on her lap, by her devoted caretaker, Mary. We're grateful for the excellent care provided by Dr. Kari Wood of Troy Guthrie Hospital and Towanda Guthrie Hospice team members. Her last two weeks on this Earth were filled with love, laughter, and countless hours of storytelling with loved ones before she passed to her heavenly home. Lois left behind a legacy of love, kindness and laughter. Her family will celebrate her life with a visitation on Friday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. and a memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa. Burial will follow at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Twp., Pa. The family will provide flowers. Those wishing to honor Lois may consider a memorial donation to their favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019