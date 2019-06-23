Lois S. Miller, a lifelong resident of Dunmore, died Tuesday in the Allied Skilled Nursing Center. She was the widow of Homer C. Miller, who died March 9. The couple had been married for 64 years.



Born in 1936, in Dunmore, the daughter of the late Joseph and Lena Bentler Straub, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She had been employed by General Electric as a bookkeeper and, before retirement, had been a teacher for Head Start.



She is survived by children, Donald Miller and wife, Maureen, Avoca; Robert Miller and Kendra, Nicholson; Ruth Ann DeSantis and husband, Lou, Scranton; and Allan Miller and wife, Susan, Dunmore; a sister, Alice Domenick, Dunmore; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Harrison Stiefel; brothers, Joseph and Herbert Straub.



Private interment and services in the Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Ash Street, Scranton.



