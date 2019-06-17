Lois S. Stephens, 88, of Lenoxville, and Daytona Beach, Fla., died Friday morning at the Carbondale Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Wesley C. "Stub" Stephens, on Jan. 25, 2017.



Born in Carbondale on June 11, 1931, daughter of the late John G. and Lucille Worth Snyder, Lois was valedictorian of Harford High School, class of 1949. She worked as a bookkeeper for Miller and Stephens Bottled Gas in Clifford, and retired from Johnson Motors, Lenoxville, after 19 years as its bookkeeper. She was a member of the Lenoxville United Methodist Church and its Women's Organization. Lois was a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Clifford Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, Clifford, and the Mountain View School District Alumni Association.



Lois was a dedicated supporter of her husband's dirt car racing career. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and spending winters in Florida with her husband. At the age of 87, Lois took her first airplane ride to Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and cherished the time spent with her family, especially her granddaughters.



She is survived by her son, Bruce, Lenoxville; daughter, Kay Burney and husband, David; granddaughters, Cailin and Devin, all of Clifford; nieces and nephews; and granddog, Bella Stub.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Snyder and wife, Dorothy; and Leon Snyder and wife, Olive.



The family would like to thank Dr. Neal Davis and staff, as well as the staff at the Carbondale Nursing Home for their exceptional care. A special thank you is extended to nurse Barb Mushel for her kind and compassionate care during Lois' final months at home. Heartfelt thanks goes out to my brother Bruce for going above and beyond caring for our mom so that she could remain at home the past year-and-a-half.



The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, with Pastor Bonnie Resseguie officiating. Interment, Clifford Valley Cemetery, Clifford.



Viewing hours will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 to 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clifford Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 10, Clifford, PA 18413.



To share condolences and photos with Lois's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary