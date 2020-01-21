|
Lois Verdetto, age 90, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, Jan. 19.
Lois was born in Ohio on Aug. 23, 1929, daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Bonitz. She was also raised by her stepfather, the late James Sullivan. Lois married the love of her life, Clement Verdetto, on May 25, 1970. They celebrated 20 years of happiness before God took him home on July 16, 1990.
Left to honor Lois, and remember her love, are Lois's three children, Dorothy Hallock and her husband, Donald; James Cosner and his wife, Sharon; and Keith Tucker and his wife, Linda; three grandchildren and their families, Tracie Maille, her husband, George, and daughters Isabella and Abigail; Melissa Hazen, her husband, Steven, and daughter, Madison; and Christopher Hallock, his wife, Angela, and son, Giovanni; two brothers, Patrick Sullivan and his wife, Eugenia; John Sullivan and Bill; and one sister, Dorothy Yusinski and her husband, Richard; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Edward Bonitz, Carl Bonitz, Robert Bonitz, and James Sullivan; and one sister, Eleanor Dennis, and her husband, Jack Dennis.
Lois lived in Ransom Twp. "up on the mountain" for most of her life. After retiring, Lois moved to Easton, Pa., to reside with her granddaughter, Tracie Maille and her family, along with daughter, Dorothy Hallock and her husband, Donald. Most recently, for the last year and a half, they resided in New Cumberland, Pa.
Lois loved camping and fishing and spent many summers in Ontario, Canada. She worked for Telespond Senior Services for 20 years as a certified nurse's aide, retiring at 85 years old. She very much enjoyed helping others and was often the first one to lend a hand to someone in need. Her siblings call her "Pushie" because she always pushed everyone to be a better version of themselves.
The family would like to express a very special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, who treated Lois and her family with compassion, care and kindness.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. The family will receive friends from Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020