Loni Teresa Strausbaugh, 76, of Madison Twp., died Dec. 17 at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. She was the wife of Thomas L. Strausbaugh and the couple was married for 53 years.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Otto Michael and Whilmena C. (Kohlman) Sieber. Loni grew up in the Adirondack Mountains, where her parents ran a resort on Loon Lake in Warren County. She graduated from Pottersville High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Barnard College. In Ewa Beach, Hawaii, she taught preschool and after moving to Virginia, she worked as a licensed Realtor for Coldwell Banker in Springfield, where she was a multiyear member of the million-dollar sales club. Loni was a member of the Nature Conservancy, Arbor Day Foundation and the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad.
Loni was an avid photographer, enjoyed traveling, spending time outside just enjoying the beauty of her surroundings, watching birds and completing crossword puzzles.
Loni was known for her keen sense of humor and the kindness and respect she shared for everyone. She and her husband, Tom, formed a mutually supportive bond in which she was the dreamer and he was the implementer. As a Navy wife of 20 years, every five years Loni and her family's life was uprooted from her home. She moved to a new city, always making the new house a stable and loving home for her family. Some of the places where she lived were New York City, San Diego, Vallejo, Long Beach, Newport, Pearl Harbor, Bremerhaven, Germany, and Springfield, Virginia.
In addition to her husband Tom, Loni is survived by her daughters, Theresa Loni Woods and her husband, Jerry, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Kirsten Beth Lopkoff and her husband, Eric, of Arvada, Colo.; her grandchildren, Savannah R. and Josie J. Woods, and Harper B. Lopkoff.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp.
Visitation will be Saturday from 1 until the time of the service. To share your fondest memories of Loni, visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019