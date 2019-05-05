Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loraine J. McFarland. View Sign Service Information Yoder-Culp Funeral Home 1911 South Main Street Goshen , IN 46526 (574)-533-3153 Send Flowers Obituary

Loraine J. McFarland, 89, formerly of Prescott, Ariz., died peacefully Wednesday, May 1, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare.



She was born March 12, 1930, in Saginaw, Mich., to Loren and Edna (Frost) Haffner. She graduated from Clarks Summit High School and from Keystone Community College. She played softball and field hockey in the days when women's teams still wore skirts.



On June 4, 1949, she married Donald H. McFarland, in Arlington, Va. He died Jan. 20, 2018.



Mrs. McFarland, a former Syracuse resident, moved with her husband to Prescott, Ariz., following retirement to explore the west and travel to national parks. Together, they visited all 48 continental states.



She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching "Jeopardy!" She loved classic movies and could recite filmographies of famous or obscure actors. She had an impressive collection of stamps and handmade birdhouses. She especially enjoyed time with her grandsons.



Survivors include a daughter, Lauren (Tom) Murto, Goshen; five grandsons, Ian and Cameron McFarland; and Andrew, David and Michael Murto; a sister, Virginia (George) Londy, Fowlerville, Mich.; and a brother, Warren (Betty) Haffner, State College, Pa.



Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Lynn David McFarland.



Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory, Goshen. Her family plans to hold a private celebration of life.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goshen Home Care & Hospice, 1721 S. Main St., Goshen.



