Lorayne E. Tallo, 87, of West Scranton, passed away Sunday at the Allied Services Hospice Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Sgt. Gerald J. Tallo, PSP (retired).



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late David "Dy" and Esther Jones Thomas. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Lorayne was extremely devoted to serving her community and spent countless hours volunteering her time for local organizations including the Girl Scouts of America, where she was a 40-year member and served for 18 years on the board in positions of secretary, treasurer and later as a consultant. She was also the leader of Troop 101 and assistant leader of Troop 23. She received the Girl Scouts Thanks Badge, which is the highest award given to an adult Girl Scout. Over the years, she held the positions of president, treasurer and secretary for Lackawanna Neighbors. She was on the Scranton Tomorrow board where she earned the award Volunteer of the Year after selling hundreds of light bulbs to relight the Electric City sign. Lorayne sold daffodils for the for 22 years, also earning the society's award Volunteer of the Year. Among her many accomplishments, she was honored by receiving the title, Scranton Times Woman of the Year. She was a member of the West Scranton PTA and served as the president, council treasurer and held a lifetime membership. She was an original board member of TV Channel 61. She was a member of the West Scranton Neighborhood Association and organized projects such as lining Main Avenue with American flags, having a community gazebo erected and assisting the neighborhood children in decorating a Christmas tree, both held in West Scranton's Allen Park. Also in Allen Park, Mayor Bill Courtwright officially named May 14, 2016, as "Lorayne Tallo Day" in the city of Scranton and a tree was planted in her honor. She would also ride the fire engine as Mrs. Claus and probably enjoyed it more than anyone. Lorayne also served on the city of Scranton's Ethics Committee from 2000-2007 and the Midas Committee.



Though Lorayne kept herself busy within the community, she always managed to make time for her favorite hobbies. Each morning, Lorayne would start her day with her famous meal of toast and tea, reading the local newspaper and watching "Ellen" on TV. She enjoyed going out to eat with her family and friends, including monthly dinner dates with her Birthday Club. She used her wealth of knowledge to complete crossword puzzles, solve the puzzles on "Wheel of Fortune" and answer the "Jeopardy!" questions aloud. Lorayne had quick wit and a love for "dirty jokes," which always kept everyone around her smiling and laughing. She was an avid shopper and was well-known by the employees at Boscov's and Hallmark stores across the tri-county area. She was constantly thinking of others and would always have gifts on hand. Lorayne treated everyone like family, showing care, concern and tough love. She was instantly loved by all who met her and though she will be greatly missed, she will remain forever in their hearts.



She is survived by her children, Barry Tallo and wife, Anna Belle, Old Forge; Nickie Gondella and husband, Drew Chomko, Scranton; Davie Ann Kishel and husband, Ron, Dupont; Lorrie Bernoski and husband, Bill, Nicholson; Lisa Senuk and husband, Sam, Clarks Summit; Jerry Tallo and wife, Nicole, Scranton; grandchildren, Jason Tallo, Juli Avvisato, attorney Janan Tallo and Jerica Tallo, Deserae Gondella Malone, Kyle, Kendra and Kurt Kishel, Brittney Bernoski, Samuel and Nicholas Senuk, Gianna and Mia Tallo; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esther Harris, Gwen Peters and Sandra Rees; nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Sweetie.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Thomas; and a brother, David J. Thomas Jr.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lorayne's in-home nurse, Christine Hesselfinger, not only for the excellent care she gave, but also for her friendship. Also, thank you to the staff at Allied Services Hospice Center for their kindness and compassion.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Parish. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.



Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Oram Street, Scranton. Friends may call Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m., in the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504; or to Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1206 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504.

