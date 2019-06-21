Loren Keith Dixon (Slug), age 85, passed peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019, at The Gardens in Tunkhannock.



Born to Cecil A. and Hazel (Aten) Dixon in 1934, he was predeceased by his wife, Jane (McAvaney). He will be missed by his brothers, Reese and Dale; his three children, David and wife, Kathy; Dona Mcmahon; and Richard and wife, Nadine; his grandchildren, Ryan, Erin, Keith and Logan Dixon; and Liam and Courtney Mcmahon; loving partner of many years, Clare Murawski, and her extended family.



Loren was also preceded in death by brothers, Richard, William and Gerald; and sisters, Gertrude (Moore) and Lorna (McClain); as well as his beloved grandson, Christopher.



Loren was a near-lifetime resident of Factoryville, and he helped to shape the town as a builder and business owner. He will be remembered as a man who worked tirelessly to provide for his family; he could often be heard reciting his favorite saying, "If you like what you do, you'll never work a day in your life."



Loren loved to spend time with his grandchildren; he taught them to fish, hunt and took them for walks through the familiar fields and woods surrounding Factoryville as often as possible. He liked farm-fresh sweet corn, chocolate chip cookies and Gertrude Hawk Smidgens, and his family was lucky enough to share them liberally with him over many happy years.



Loren's family wishes to thank Clare Murawski for her kindness and dedication to Loren, as well as the staff of The Gardens for their care during his extended stay.



Friends may call Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.



Interment will take place Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



In lieu of flowers, please consider instead calling a loved one or taking a pet for a long walk in the woods in Loren's memory.

Published in Scranton Times on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary