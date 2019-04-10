Loretta A. Smith

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta A. Smith.

Loretta A. Smith, 98, of Carbondale died March 26 at home.

Among her survivors are a daughter, Kathleen Smith, Carbondale; and a son, Thomas J. Smith and wife, Maureen, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, St. Anthony Padua Cemetery, Eldred, N.Y.

Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Funeral Home
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.