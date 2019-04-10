Loretta A. Smith, 98, of Carbondale died March 26 at home.
Among her survivors are a daughter, Kathleen Smith, Carbondale; and a son, Thomas J. Smith and wife, Maureen, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, St. Anthony Padua Cemetery, Eldred, N.Y.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2019