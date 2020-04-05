|
Loretta Brennan (née VanNort) of Archbald left us April 3, 2020, after a brief, peaceful stay at Allied Hospice. Born Nov. 5, 1933, in Carbondale, Loretta was the second youngest of six children of the late Frank and Frances VanNort.
Before her retirement, Loretta was employed by RCA in Dunmore. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and she was a talented self-taught artist, particularly enjoying painting and crocheting. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Archbald. Over the last three decades, Loretta devoted herself to assisting in the care of her granddaughter, Alex. Loretta's love, compassion and dedication to her family - as indispensable as it was to all those who knew and loved her - was cherished by Alex, her near-constant companion.
Loretta was preceded in death by her five siblings; her husband of 49 years, Gene Brennan Sr.; and an infant child.
She is survived by two children, Gene Brennan Jr. and MaryAnn Shnipes and Robert Shnipes, with whom she resided; five grandchildren, Katie Brennan Rabel, Brooke Shnipes, Sarah Brennan, Alexandra Shnipes and Zachary Shnipes; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Brennan, James Rabel and Lucille Rabel; two sisters-in-law, Annmarie Brennan and Jeanne VanNort; and several nieces and nephews.
During these trying times, the family appreciates the outpouring of love and support they have received through phone calls and messages. The family would also like to thank the selfless nurses at Allied Hospice for their kindness and care. Due to social distancing restrictions, services celebrating Loretta's life will be privately held among her immediate family with a Mass to follow at a later date.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020