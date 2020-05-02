|
|
Loretta M. Havrilchak, 86, of Olyphant, passed away Thursday afternoon following an illness. She was the widow of William "Bill" Havrilchak, who died in 2008. They had been married for 53 years before his passing.
Born in Jessup, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Kmetz Mitchko, she was a graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1951, and a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant.
She worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry and enjoyed cooking, gardening and doing puzzles, and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and loved spending her time with her family and friends.
She is survived by one daughter, Lori Boniello of Jessup; four sons, William and wife, Donna, of Blandon, Pa.; Joseph and wife, Lynne, of Mayfield; Thomas of Peckville; and Jeffrey and wife, Michele, of Olyphant; grandchildren, Nicole Havrilchak of Blandon; William Havrilchak and fiancée, Aixia, of Lancaster; Nikolaos Boniello of Jessup; and Molly and Jenna Havrilchak of Olyphant; stepgrandchildren, Eric Avvisato of Okinawa, Japan; Tony Avvisato of Dallas, Pa.; Nick Avvisato of Roaring Brook Twp.; and Taylor Burdick of Olyphant; one brother, Michael Mitchko and wife, Sally, of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Mitchko.
The family would like to thank the staff at Traditional Home Health for their wonderful and compassionate care during this difficult time.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private with interment in St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2020