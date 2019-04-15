Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Marie Culkin. View Sign

Loretta Marie Culkin, 94, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Saturday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital.



Born and raised in the Nativity section of Scranton, the daughter of the late William and Bridget O'Hora Hines, she was a member of St. John Neumann Parish. Loretta was most recognizable by her flaming red hair and her friendly "Irish Eyes" smile. She worked hard all her life as a nurse's aide taking care of numerous patients. She was a selfless person, never tiring in her giving to others, she would give anyone the shirt off her back. She believed in the luck of the Irish, despite having experienced little of it herself. She was an avid and expert bingo player and loved to take her chances with the lottery.



The family would like to extend the deepest and most heartfelt thanks to all of the staff, nurses and sisters at Holy Family Residence. Words cannot fully express our gratitude for the overwhelming love, compassion and care provided by the Holy Family staff over the last 12 years of her life, she loved them as much as they loved her. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Frank Milani and Dr. James Sheerer for all their kindness and care they gave to Loretta.



Surviving are two sons, Thomas Culkin and his wife, Marilyn; and Patrick Culkin; a sister, Theresa Wolfe, all of Scranton; five granddaughters, Amy Ostrowski and her husband, Jeffrey; Erin Tansley; Bridget Judge and her husband, Shawn; Meghan Gable and her husband, Jonathan; Jennifer Heffron and her husband, Mike; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Nicholas Ostrowski, Emily Tansley, Lily Judge, Lucy and Charley Gable, Alyssa and Henry Heffron; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, William and Joseph Hines; and two sisters, Ann McDonough and Mary Ganz.



The funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc. 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment will follow in the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509-1515. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Loretta Marie Culkin, 94, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Saturday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital.Born and raised in the Nativity section of Scranton, the daughter of the late William and Bridget O'Hora Hines, she was a member of St. John Neumann Parish. Loretta was most recognizable by her flaming red hair and her friendly "Irish Eyes" smile. She worked hard all her life as a nurse's aide taking care of numerous patients. She was a selfless person, never tiring in her giving to others, she would give anyone the shirt off her back. She believed in the luck of the Irish, despite having experienced little of it herself. She was an avid and expert bingo player and loved to take her chances with the lottery.The family would like to extend the deepest and most heartfelt thanks to all of the staff, nurses and sisters at Holy Family Residence. Words cannot fully express our gratitude for the overwhelming love, compassion and care provided by the Holy Family staff over the last 12 years of her life, she loved them as much as they loved her. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Frank Milani and Dr. James Sheerer for all their kindness and care they gave to Loretta.Surviving are two sons, Thomas Culkin and his wife, Marilyn; and Patrick Culkin; a sister, Theresa Wolfe, all of Scranton; five granddaughters, Amy Ostrowski and her husband, Jeffrey; Erin Tansley; Bridget Judge and her husband, Shawn; Meghan Gable and her husband, Jonathan; Jennifer Heffron and her husband, Mike; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Nicholas Ostrowski, Emily Tansley, Lily Judge, Lucy and Charley Gable, Alyssa and Henry Heffron; several nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, William and Joseph Hines; and two sisters, Ann McDonough and Mary Ganz.The funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc. 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment will follow in the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509-1515. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc

436 Cedar Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 343-2212 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close