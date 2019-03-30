Loretta A. Smith, 98, Carbondale, died Tuesday at home.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Michael P. and Mary Wheeler McCarthy, before retirement, Loretta spent many years as a bookkeeper.
She is survived by a son, Thomas J. Smith and wife, Maureen, South Carolina; a daughter, Kathleen Smith, Carbondale; two grandchildren, Colleen DeAngelo, North Carolina; and Matthew Smith, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Reilly and Reagan DeAngelo; Brently and Addison Smith.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, on April 11. Interment, St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery, Eldred, N.Y.
Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 30, 2019