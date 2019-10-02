Home

Loretta Weinberg Weber

Loretta Weinberg Weber Obituary
Loretta Weinberg Weber, of Silver Spring, Md., formerly of Scranton, passed away Sept. 15 after an illness.

Daughter of the late Samuel and Sarah Weinberg, she was a graduate of Scranton Central High School class of 1954 and Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing class of 1957.

She was a retired pediatric nurse. Her late husband was David Weber. She is survived by her children, Sheryl (Steve) Freishtat, Eileen Curreri, Susan (Mike) Gutierrez, Allan (Denise) Weber; sisters, Anita (Richard) Chiavacci and Judy (Irwin) Plafker; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her partner, Dr. Mel Shapiro.

Services were held Sept. 17 in Maryland.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019
