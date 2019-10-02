|
Loretta Weinberg Weber, of Silver Spring, Md., formerly of Scranton, passed away Sept. 15 after an illness.
Daughter of the late Samuel and Sarah Weinberg, she was a graduate of Scranton Central High School class of 1954 and Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing class of 1957.
She was a retired pediatric nurse. Her late husband was David Weber. She is survived by her children, Sheryl (Steve) Freishtat, Eileen Curreri, Susan (Mike) Gutierrez, Allan (Denise) Weber; sisters, Anita (Richard) Chiavacci and Judy (Irwin) Plafker; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her partner, Dr. Mel Shapiro.
Services were held Sept. 17 in Maryland.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019