Loretta Zaboski Schaal, 90, formerly of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed peacefully into the hands of our Lord early Wednesday morning. She now joins the love of her life, Bill (Buttons) Schaal, who preceded her in death in 1990.



Loretta was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Gutkoski Zaboski. She was a 1946 graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School and was also a graduate of Wyoming Seminary Business School. Loretta was formerly employed by Mary MacIntosh and MB Bedding. She was later employed at Rymer Auto Specialists, prior to her retirement.



She had many passions including music, movies, puzzles, politics, birds and her beloved dog, Scooter. But, above all, she most cherished her family and friends. She was always the "Belle of the Ball" and brought joy to all who knew her.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Patrick Kerrigan and the staff of St. Luke's Villa for her outstanding care during the past year.



She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Schaal, in 1990; infant son, David Bruce Schaal; sister, Florence Diekhoff; brothers, Edward and Michael Zaboski.



Surviving are her daughters, Denise Cesare and her husband, Louis, Moosic; Donna Martin, Pompano Beach, Fla.; and Debbie Granteed and her husband, Joseph, West Wyoming; son, William M. Schaal and his wife, Stephanie, Wilkes-Barre; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Hatcher, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Bernard Zaboski and his wife, Elsie, Browns Valley, Calif.; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.



Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 at the church.



Memorial donations may be made in Loretta's name to St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Online condolences may be sent at



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

