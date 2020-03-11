|
Lori Ann Bonneau, 59, of Forest City, died Monday at home. She was the wife of Jean Marie Heid.
Born in Southbridge, Mass., on Sept. 15, 1960, a daughter of the late Bertha (Richards) and Albert Bonneau. She served in the United States Army during Desert Storm. She was a machine operator for Hyde Tool. She was a member of American Legion Post 869, Archbald, for 30 years and a lifetime member of the VFW.
She enjoyed and loved animals and thought of her pets like her children, including her living pets, Gracie, Sophie and Sadie, and the ones that passed before her, Bailey, Abbie, Shelly and Chance.
Lori had a passion for riding her motorcycle, woodworking and tinkering, and always enjoyed a nice day shopping.
Also surviving are her best friend and caregiver, BettyAnn Thibault; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law; three godchildren; and cousins.
Viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald, with a religious service at 6:30 by the Rev. Brian Clarke.
An additional viewing will be held Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Sansoucy Funeral Home, Southbridge, Mass. Graveside and military services Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020