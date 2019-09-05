|
Lori Ann Farris, 54, of Olyphant, and a resident of Allied Skilled Nursing for the past two years, died Friday evening at Geisinger-Community Medical Center.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Roseanne Fastiggi Farris and was a 1983 graduate of Bishop O'Hara High School, Dunmore, and attended culinary school at Johnson College. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton, and before her illness, Lori Ann worked at WEA in Olyphant.
Lori Ann loved her cat, Tiger, decorating her house for all occasions, enjoyed traveling, especially on cruises when she was able to, shopping on QVC, cooking and entertaining family and friends, and was an avid collector of vintage and special edition Barbie dolls.
Surviving are a sister, Donna Farris, Dickson City; aunts, Lucille Fastiggi, Dunmore; and Kay Farris, Dunmore; uncles, Michael Fastiggi and wife, Lois, Mechanicsburg; Joe Calomino, Dunmore; and Joseph Farris and wife, Ann, Fairport, New York; as well as numerous cousins.
She was also proceeded in death by aunts, Angelina Calomino, Mary Fastiggi and Josephine Fastiggi; and uncles, Canio Fastiggi and his wife, Evelyn; Mike Farris and John Farris and his wife, Marion.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment will take place in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Saturday from 10 until the time of the Mass at the church.
Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019