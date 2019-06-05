Lori Detrick, 54, of Throop, died Sunday peacefully surrounded by her family.



She was the daughter of the late Paul and Carol Remetta. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul.



She loved to be out in the sun, go to the beach and her dream was to move to Florida. She also loved her cat, Kiki. She will be deeply missed by all. Lori was a loving sister and aunt who will be missed by those who knew and loved her.



Surviving are two sisters, Karen LaMorte and companion, Bill MaCarthy, Nicholson; and Sharon Remetta and companion, Willie Elston, Mount Cobb; nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts.



Friends may call Thursday, June 6, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.



Interment will be private at the convenience of family.

