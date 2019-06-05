Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Detrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Detrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lori Detrick Obituary
Lori Detrick, 54, of Throop, died Sunday peacefully surrounded by her family.

She was the daughter of the late Paul and Carol Remetta. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul.

She loved to be out in the sun, go to the beach and her dream was to move to Florida. She also loved her cat, Kiki. She will be deeply missed by all. Lori was a loving sister and aunt who will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Surviving are two sisters, Karen LaMorte and companion, Bill MaCarthy, Nicholson; and Sharon Remetta and companion, Willie Elston, Mount Cobb; nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts.

Friends may call Thursday, June 6, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.

Interment will be private at the convenience of family.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now