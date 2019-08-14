Home

Harrison Funeral Home
Lori Ritko Obituary
Lori Ritko, 57, Archbald, died Monday at her residence.

Born in Scranton, on Feb. 10, 1962, a daughter of Antoinette (Szescila) Ritko, Archbald, and Thomas Ritko and his wife, Marion, Archbald, she was a graduate of Valley View High School class of 1980 and Empire Beauty School. She was formerly employed at Quinn's Market, Archbald.

Also surviving are a son, Patrick Jeffers, Archbald; a brother, Thomas Ritko Jr., Harrisburg.

The funeral will be Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday from 9 to 9:30 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019
