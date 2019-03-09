Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine B. Colvin. View Sign

Lorraine B. Colvin, Scranton, died Thursday at home. Her husband of 42 years is Gary Colvin.



Born in the Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of the late William and Blanche Trepanowski Harechmak, she was educated in New York schools. Before retirement, she worked for Aramark at the Scranton School District.



In self-defense, Lorraine became an avid New York Giants and New York Yankees fan. She loved to travel and especially loved going on cruises with Gary. She was a mother to all and the core of our family.



Also surviving are children, Barbara and wife, Maricel, Allentown; and Philip E. Colvin and partner, Theresa, Cotuit, Mass.; brother, Robert Harechmak and wife, Lynn, Long Island, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Anthony Colvin, Zoey Colvin and Nova Colvin; a niece and nephew.



She was also preceded in death by son, Stephen E. Colvin.



Funeral services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser as officiant. Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Dalton.



Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Lorraine, please contribute to the .



Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Lorraine B. Colvin, Scranton, died Thursday at home. Her husband of 42 years is Gary Colvin.Born in the Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of the late William and Blanche Trepanowski Harechmak, she was educated in New York schools. Before retirement, she worked for Aramark at the Scranton School District.In self-defense, Lorraine became an avid New York Giants and New York Yankees fan. She loved to travel and especially loved going on cruises with Gary. She was a mother to all and the core of our family.Also surviving are children, Barbara and wife, Maricel, Allentown; and Philip E. Colvin and partner, Theresa, Cotuit, Mass.; brother, Robert Harechmak and wife, Lynn, Long Island, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Anthony Colvin, Zoey Colvin and Nova Colvin; a niece and nephew.She was also preceded in death by son, Stephen E. Colvin.Funeral services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser as officiant. Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Dalton.Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Lorraine, please contribute to the .Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home

1030 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

(570) 344-6512 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations