Lorraine F. Lavetsky

Lorraine F. Lavetsky Obituary
Lorraine F. Lavetsky, 88, of Scranton, died Monday evening at home. Her husband, Charles P., died July 20, 2000. The couple had been married for 51 years.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Wilchinsky Talkevich and a graduate of West Scranton High School. Before retirement, she worked for many years at the former Skettino's Market in West Side. She was very proud of her children, especially her only grandson, Nicholas. He was the light of her life. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are a son, Paul and wife, Angela, Pittston Twp.; a daughter, Debora Doyle, Scranton; a grandson, Nicholas T. Doyle Jr., a machinist mate's fireman in the United States Navy; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, George J. Talkevich.

There are no public services.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.

Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Pa. 18504. Carl J. Savino, Jr., supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019
